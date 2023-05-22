The candidates vying to be the next London mayor

The mayor's office relocated to the Royal Docks in March 2022

The campaign to become the next London mayor has begun with parties starting to decide who their chosen candidates will be.

Scheduled for 2 May 2024, the vote will also see members elected to the London Assembly.

Although mayoral elections normally take place every four years, the previous one, in 2021, was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

This list, in alphabetical order, will be updated right up until the election.

Conservatives

Applications to be the Tory candidate have closed and the number will later be whittled down to a shortlist.

Conservative Party members will then vote for their preferred candidate with the winner announced on 19 July.

Those who are expected to declare they want to stand for the party are:

  • Natasha Asghar, a Conservative member of the Welsh Parliament

  • Duwayne Brooks, former Lewisham councillor

  • Natalie Campbell, a social entrepreneur who is the chancellor at the University of Westminster

  • Alex Challoner, businessman and board member of the Tory Reform Group

  • Susan Hall, London Assembly member

  • Samuel Kasumu, a former special advisor to Boris Johnson while he was prime minister

  • Daniel Korski, a former special advisor to David Cameron while he was prime minister

  • Paul Scully, MP for Sutton and Cheam, who has paused his role as London minister while this contest is running

Green Party: Zoe Garbett

Green Party

Zoe Garbett, who is a councillor for Dalston and Hackney, has been announced as the Green Party's candidate.

Labour: Sadiq Khan

PA Media

The current London mayor is bidding to serve a historic third term having first been elected to the post in 2016.

Liberal Democrats

The party will announce its candidate in July.

Reform UK: Howard Cox

Reform UK has announced Howard Cox, the founder of the Fair Fuel UK campaign, as its candidate.

