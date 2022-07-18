More than 18,000 people attended the Western Isles' HebCelt music festival, say organisers.

The three-day event in Stornoway finished on Saturday and saw performances by Texas, Seasick Steve, Tide Lines, Elephant Sessions, Skipinnish, and Julie Fowlis.

The festival was celebrating its 25th anniversary.

It did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

In total, the festival arena hosted 34 artists and the wider programme produced 29 other shows or events.

Director Caroline Maclennan said: “We are delighted to have had our best festival ever in terms of ticket sales, attendances, revenues and sheer positive enthusiasm for HebCelt.

"As ever, we owe so much to our festival-goers who continue to support us. We are entirely grateful to them."