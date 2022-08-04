Developers have set out proposals for a floating wind farm off the Caithness coast.

Copenhagen Offshore Partners plans to install up to 10 turbines on platforms anchored to the seabed four miles (6km) off the Dounreay nuclear complex near Thurso.

In planning documents submitted to Highland Council, the company has outlined what onshore infrastructure would be needed.

It includes a substation and underground electricity cables.

The site would involve about 247 acres (100ha) on the edge of the boundaries of Dounreay and HMS Vulcan, a Ministry of Defence facility used for testing nuclear submarine reactors.

The Sandside Bay Site of Special Scientific Interest lies within the proposed wind farm site's boundary.

Highland councillors will be asked to note the developers' planning notice at a meeting next week.