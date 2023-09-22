Sussex Police have seized weapons and thousands of pounds worth of drugs during a crackdown on knife crime this summer.

Officers carried out 100 stop and searches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings between 20 July and 26 August.

A total of 37 people were arrested as a result.

Det Ch Insp Simon Yates said: “We have removed offensive weapons, harmful substances and dangerous offenders from the streets of Sussex, and will continue to do so 365 days a year.”