A man has been charged with attempted murder after three people were found seriously injured in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to a property in Golf Links Road in Westward Ho! at about 01:00 BST on Wednesday after reports of a serious assault.

Officers said the three people were taken to hospital and two remained in a serious condition.

Drew Davey, 25, of Greenbank Road, Barnstaple, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.