Attempted murder charges after three hurt in Devon
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after three people were found seriously injured in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to a property in Golf Links Road in Westward Ho! at about 01:00 BST on Wednesday after reports of a serious assault.
Officers said the three people were taken to hospital and two remained in a serious condition.
Drew Davey, 25, of Greenbank Road, Barnstaple, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Mr Davey was due to appear at Barnstaple Magistrates’ Court later, police said.
Officers added they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
