Ferry firm CalMac warns of challenging winter
At a glance
CalMac has warned of challenges across its west coast network this winter.
It said its timetable, external for the coming season was one of the most complex it had ever had to produce.
The ferry operator said factors included the continued absence of its ferry MV Hebridean Isles, and planned closures of ports at Uig in Skye and Port Ellen in Islay for work.
It said multiple vessels would be needed to cover single routes.
Record sums
MV Hebridean Isles, which serves Islay, has been out of action since mid-February due to persistent problems with its propellers.
CalMac said it was spending record sums of money on its maintenance programme to reduce the risk of breakdowns across its ageing fleet.
The state-owned company said there would be fewer major vessels available for cover during this year’s annual overhaul programme.
CalMac said it was working with Transport Scotland to explore the feasibility of chartering third-party vessels to provide additional support and resilience.
The winter timetable runs from 23 October to 28 March.
This year has seen spells of significant disruption, including the cancellation of services to South Uist for almost the whole of June.
Islanders on Mull have also complained of frequent disruption.
Adding to CalMac's challenges have been delays to the completion of two new ferries.
'Incredibly complex'
CalMac said it had listened to communities while putting together the timetable
Director of strategy and change Pauline Blackshaw said: “We are pleased to launch the winter timetable but are sorry that this has been done later than in previous years.
"With an incredibly complex timetabling environment, we are committed to finding every opportunity available to keep services running for all communities during vessel downtime."