MV Hebridean Isles, which serves Islay, has been out of action since mid-February due to persistent problems with its propellers.

CalMac said it was spending record sums of money on its maintenance programme to reduce the risk of breakdowns across its ageing fleet.

The state-owned company said there would be fewer major vessels available for cover during this year’s annual overhaul programme.

CalMac said it was working with Transport Scotland to explore the feasibility of chartering third-party vessels to provide additional support and resilience.

The winter timetable runs from 23 October to 28 March.

This year has seen spells of significant disruption, including the cancellation of services to South Uist for almost the whole of June.

Islanders on Mull have also complained of frequent disruption.

Adding to CalMac's challenges have been delays to the completion of two new ferries.