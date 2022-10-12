Tavistock Goose Fayre returns for first time since pandemic started
Tavistock's Goose Fayre is under way after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Market traders come from all over the country for the event, which dates back to the 12th Century.
Stalls and side shows are set up in the centre of the town, and about 200 spaces are let by the town council for traders and community groups.
Councillor Paul Ward, Tavistock Mayor, said it was "great to see so many people" turn out for the event.
Mr Ward said: "It's great to see so many people here again, you know, we waited three years for Goose Fayre to happen.
"Goose Fair didn't even stop during the Second World War, but Covid brought us to a close.
"It's fantastic to get it going again."
Somerset trader Stephen Shortland said: "This is the best one day's work you can do in the country... everybody wants to come to Tavistock Fayre because it's so good.
"I've been doing it for 40 years, I've got regular customers here and they haven't been here for two years, hopefully they'll all be back today."