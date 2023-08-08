Man badly injured in crash airlifted to hospital
A man has been airlifted to hospital after a road crash in Devon, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the A3072, near Brandis Corner, near Holsworthy, at about 11:00 BST after the crash which involved a red Honda Civic car.
Its driver, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries in the crash, the force said.
The road was closed for six hours for an investigation.
Police have appealed for witnesses, dashcam footage and any further information.
