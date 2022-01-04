Buzzard survives after getting stuck in car grille

A buzzard spent the night wedged in a car's front grille after it was hit by an unwitting motorist.

The bird of prey was trapped for hours after the collision in Harrogate.

It was the next morning when the driver realised she had picked up the unexpected passenger and called the RSPCA for help.

Rescuers, who arrived to find the bird uninjured but with "a few ruffled feathers", hailed its "miraculous" survival and have since released it back into the wild.