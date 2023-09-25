A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after an incident that left him and his teenage passenger with serious injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to the one-vehicle crash on the A3072 at Weekstone Cross, near Holsworthy, at 23:30 BST on Saturday.

Officers said a 15-year-old boy suffered "serious, potentially life-changing injuries" and was taken to Derriford Hospital.

A 24-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and was later de-arrested as he was admitted to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.