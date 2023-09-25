Teenager and man seriously injured in drink-drive crash
At a glance
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following the accident
His teenage passenger suffered potentially life-changing injuries
Police closed the road for investigation work
- Published
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after an incident that left him and his teenage passenger with serious injuries.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to the one-vehicle crash on the A3072 at Weekstone Cross, near Holsworthy, at 23:30 BST on Saturday.
Officers said a 15-year-old boy suffered "serious, potentially life-changing injuries" and was taken to Derriford Hospital.
A 24-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and was later de-arrested as he was admitted to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The road was closed while police carried out collision investigation work at the scene.
The police would like to hear from anyone with relevant information or dash-cam footage.
