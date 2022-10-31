Parents and children have been warned by police to check any Halloween sweets they receive while out trick or treating.

Lincolnshire Police's Supt Phillip Baker said the force had "no reports of any tainted food" but was giving "standard safety advice".

He said there would be additional officers on patrol "just to try and keep people as safe as possible" and to prevent any anti-social behaviour.

Supt Baker said to only take sweets from trusted sources.

"Make sure they are wrapped sweets. Make sure they are the sort of sweets you would expect to see, as opposed to taking baked goods where you can't guarantee what's in them," he said.

"We haven't specifically had any issues or concern at the moment, but the whole aim of the safety advice is to prevent people form eating stuff that may be tainted in some way."

"It would be wrong of us not to put that information out and not to make people think about how to go out and have a safer trick of treat night."

Supt Baker said that children should preferably go in groups with an adult and to avoid houses that had police issued posters saying they did not want to take part in trick and treat.

He said that it was expected that officers would be "busier than usual" during the evening.

