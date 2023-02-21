Cathedral falcon found dead after 'falling from sky'
At a glance
Witnesses reported seeing the female peregrine "fall from the sky"
She had raised at least 35 chicks since records began in 2007, officials say
The bird was believed to have been at least 18 years old and died from natural causes
It is hoped the resident male will now pair off with one of at least two new females seen at the site
- Published
A female peregrine falcon that has nested at Lincoln Cathedral for more than 15 years has been found dead after reports of her "falling from the sky".
The bird's death was announced by the Lincoln Cathedral Peregrines on Saturday, which said she had been buried nearby.
Group spokesman Bruce Hargrave said the falcon, along with her mates, had raised at least 35 chicks during her time at the cathedral.
It is thought she died of natural causes.
Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, Mr Hargrave said: "A friend of mine, who I photograph the peregrines with quite regularly, saw a social media post from someone saying they had just seen one of the peregrines at Lincoln Cathedral fall from the sky.
"So, we thought we'd better both go up there to see what was going on."
They checked the bird to see if it had been attacked, but "we couldn't see any wounds and there were no signs of bird flu"," Mr Hargrave said.
"We buried her with the greatest of respect in the grounds of the cathedral," he added.
Mr Hargrave said it was "obviously a shame for her to have died", but added that she was at least 18 year old.
"That's very, very old for a wild peregrine," he said.
Mr Hargrave, who installed and maintains the peregrine cameras at the cathedral, external, said that within 24 hours of the death at least two other female birds had been seen interacting with the resident male.
"Hopefully, he may pair off with one of the new females [in time] for chicks to be seen this season," he added.
A cathedral spokesperson said they were "saddened" by the news.
"She had been spotted hunting and flying around over the last few days as normal, but was found in the cathedral grounds on Saturday."
However, they added the peregrine "leaves behind her a fantastic legacy", having raised at least 35 chicks since 2007 when records began.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.