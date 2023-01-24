Plans for a new terminal for cruise liners in Hull have been supported by the city council's cabinet.

It is part of a proposed redevelopment of docklands and the former Smith and Nephew site.

The council said it would include a mix of industry, leisure facilities and homes and would provide a better link to the existing Marina and Fruit Market areas.

The scheme will now go out to a six-week consultation.

Originally the proposed cruise terminal was to be located by The Deep aquarium further east along the Humber Estuary,

However, the newly-elected Liberal Democrat council scrapped the plan after objections from local residents and the visitor attraction.