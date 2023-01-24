Cruise terminal at heart of docklands redevelopment plan
Plans for a new terminal for cruise liners in Hull have been supported by the city council's cabinet.
It is part of a proposed redevelopment of docklands and the former Smith and Nephew site.
The council said it would include a mix of industry, leisure facilities and homes and would provide a better link to the existing Marina and Fruit Market areas.
The scheme will now go out to a six-week consultation.
Originally the proposed cruise terminal was to be located by The Deep aquarium further east along the Humber Estuary,
However, the newly-elected Liberal Democrat council scrapped the plan after objections from local residents and the visitor attraction.
Councillor Paul Drake-Davis described the proposed redevelopment, called the "The Western Docklands", as a gateway for people visiting the city.
"It's a site with enormous potential and the masterplan provides a clear framework for how the site could offer high-quality city living and employment in the years ahead," he said.
"I support the masterplan and look forward to hearing the views of landowners, businesses and residents across the city on how they would like to see the area develop."
The area lies between Albert and William Wright Dock, Castle Street and the former Smith and Nephew site.
The world-renowned medical equipment maker announced last year it was leaving its home in Hull after more than 160 years and moving to a £100m site in Melton, East Yorkshire.