Energy bills impossible to pay, says diner owner
- Published
Soaring energy bills are forcing Gelatis, a popular American diner in Ross on Wye, to shut permanently.
Owner Tina Knapman said she cannot continue after her energy bills almost tripled, from £800 to £2,300.
Two other eateries in the Herefordshire town have also closed in recent weeks and a pub is reducing trading hours.
Government support for businesses is due to last until April 2024.
"It’s been very hard work and so much fun building my little business but sadly the energy price hike has made it impossible to carry on", Ms Knapman said.
Ms Knapman left her old energy contract in March after the business's bills tripled. It has left her with a £16,000 bill to pay off, on top of her current contract, before she closes the diner on 6 September.
Raw ingredients for food also have gone up by 40% since she first opened in 2019, she estimated.
Despite a profitable summer Ms Knapman said she had taken the decision to shut now, rather than risk falling into debt.
"When I come out of this summer, they'll be nothing left to drip feed my bills through the winter," she said.
Fresh wave of closures
At takeaway Burger Master a note on the front door told customers the business has been shut due to "the massive increase in energy costs, making it impossible for us to continue".
While Burger Master may get new ownership, bakery The Crusty Loaf, a few doors down, has shut for good. A sign blamed the difficult financial climate.
A short distance outside Ross on Wye, The Loughpool pub at Sellack has also announced it is cutting trading hours.
Allow Facebook content?
This article contains content provided by Facebook. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Facebook cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
"This is a rolling issue. It's not a spike that's suddenly appeared", said restaurant consultant Peter Backman, who added businesses are exposed to price rises as their energy contracts come up for renewal.
Government support for businesses currently lasts until April 2024.
In June, Energy Minister Amanda Solloway claimed the relief could reduce bills by as much as a fifth.
“Energy prices are falling but we will continue to stand by businesses and do all we can to help”, she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external