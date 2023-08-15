Soaring energy bills are forcing Gelatis, a popular American diner in Ross on Wye, to shut permanently.

Owner Tina Knapman said she cannot continue after her energy bills almost tripled, from £800 to £2,300.

Two other eateries in the Herefordshire town have also closed in recent weeks and a pub is reducing trading hours.

Government support for businesses is due to last until April 2024.