Police found a large cannabis factory in Nottinghamshire after being called to a break-in.

Officers were called to Outram Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at about 02:30 BST on Monday after a resident reported a group of men were smashing a door in at a nearby property.

When they arrived, a broken window was found, along with a strong smell of cannabis, with a search revealing the drug was being grown in multiple rooms across the second floor and in the attic.

No-one was discovered inside but there was "evidence a number of cannabis plants had been taken".