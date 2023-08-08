Pigeon rescued after 80-mile journey in car grille
At a glance
A pigeon has been rescued after an 80-mile journey in a car grille
The bird was not spotted on the journey from Hampshire to West Sussex
A wildlife charity managed to release the bird
It is in a "stable" condition being assessed by vets
- Published
A pigeon has been rescued after travelling 80 miles (128 km) in a car grille.
A family were totally unaware that the bird had hit their car with such force that it broke through the grille and got trapped.
The Cotterell family were travelling from Bentworth, Hampshire, to their home in Hassocks, West Sussex.
The animal charity that released the pigeon described its survival as "unbelievable".
Katherine Cotterell said: "We had no idea the pigeon was trapped behind the grille for the rest of our journey and our return home later in the day."
"It was only when a passing pedestrian knocked on our door in the evening that we noticed the pigeon behind the grille."
Trevor Weeks, from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service, was able to get a hand through the crack and remove the bird.
He said: "There was enough room for the pigeon but it was awkward with my hands being there too.
"To have a pigeon survive cracking and going through the car grille as well as surviving the journey back from Hampshire was quite unbelievable."
The charity said the pigeon was in a "stable" condition and being assessed by its vets.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.