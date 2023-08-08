Katherine Cotterell said: "We had no idea the pigeon was trapped behind the grille for the rest of our journey and our return home later in the day."

"It was only when a passing pedestrian knocked on our door in the evening that we noticed the pigeon behind the grille."

Trevor Weeks, from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service, was able to get a hand through the crack and remove the bird.

He said: "There was enough room for the pigeon but it was awkward with my hands being there too.

"To have a pigeon survive cracking and going through the car grille as well as surviving the journey back from Hampshire was quite unbelievable."

The charity said the pigeon was in a "stable" condition and being assessed by its vets.

