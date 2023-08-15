Safety works carried out at fatal road junction
Safety improvements have been completed at a notorious road junction where a woman was killed last year.
Traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing have been installed at the West Rainton and Pittington Road junction on the A690, near Durham.
The council said its contractors had completed the work three weeks ahead of schedule.
The junction links West Rainton and the village of Pittington with a dual carriageway, which has a 50mph speed limit.
Local people previously said they had been waiting "more than 20 years" for safety measures to be implemented.
Nichola Hall, who lives in West Rainton, previously told the BBC people in the area "didn't want to lose any more lives".
Meanwhile, David and Joan Russell, who have lived in the village for 13 years, added the traffic lights would eventually "save lives".
A young mother died in a crash in the area in July 2022.
In addition to the safety works, a cycle crossing has been created and resurfacing works have been carried out.
Durham County Council’s cabinet member for economy and partnerships, Elizabeth Scott, thanked drivers for their patience.
"We have carried out these works quickly and effectively to improve the safety of all road users on the A690 and approaches to both junctions.
“These works are part of a wider scheme to improve access for drivers and pedestrians using the A690 and surrounding area.
"The new measures will provide a significant benefit to traffic and the wider infrastructure.”
Further works including an anti-skid road surface on the approach to the junction will be carried out at a later date, the council said.