Plans to build 131 Guernsey homes submitted

Plans to build 131 housing association homes in Guernsey have been submitted.

The social rental and partial ownership properties would be built at Parc Le Lacheur, the former site of Kenilworth Vinery.

Some will also be used as key worker housing for health service staff, and others as specialised supported housing for adults with learning difficulties.

Plans also include a large public park and cycling and walking routes.

The site was bought for £6.5m in November 2021.

Steve Williams, chief executive at Guernsey Housing Association, said: 'This planning application is a further step forward in our efforts to make real progress towards meeting the housing needs of people in the island who cannot afford or find suitable accommodation that meet their household requirements."