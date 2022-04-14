A care home operator plans to build homes for staff and other key workers as part of a £10m care hub development in Inverness.

Parklands Care Homes said it had submitted plans for 24 affordable rental homes near to where it is constructing a 58-bed care home at Milton of Leys.

The proposed £4.5m Leys Square project would consist of 12 two-bedroom apartments and 12 two-bedroom cottage flats.

Parklands said it hoped its investment would encourage people to take up new posts at the care hub.

Managing director Ron Taylor said: “Recruiting quality care staff is particularly difficult at the moment because of the pressures of Covid-19 and the shortage of qualified staff across the UK.

"The cost of living crisis and the lack of affordable homes for rent are further barriers to recruitment."

Also proposed for the hub is what has been described as a later living village.

The 11 two-bedroom bungalows are to be offered for sale and residents would have access to the care home's services and social activities.