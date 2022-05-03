Church minister's lucky escape in mountain fall
At a glance
A church minister and keen hillwalker has been injured in a fall in the Torridon mountains.
Martin Fair said he was lucky to escape with just cuts and bruises after "hurtling" 30ft down a rocky face on to rocks.
Torridon Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard helicopter went to his aid on Saturday afternoon.
The Rev Dr Fair said the accident had not put him off hillwalking.
A former Church of Scotland moderator said he had a lucky escape suffering just cuts and bruises in a fall down a steep rocky mountainside in the north west Highlands.
Martin Fair, from Arbroath, slipped while ascending Beinn Liath Mhòr in Torridon on Saturday.
He fell about 30ft (9m) on to rocks.
His friends raised the alarm and members of Torridon Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard helicopter went to his aid.
Speaking to BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland, the Rev Dr Fair said: "I am a little sore and a little stiff, but glad to be essentially in one piece.
"There is no doubt this could have been much, much worse."
Difficult terrain
Mr Fair, a keen hillwalker, had his accident while coming down from the summit of the Munro, a mountain over 3,000ft (914.4).
He said he had no memory of his fall.
"It's completely gone from my mind, but one of my friends told that I slipped or fell and hurtled down this rocky face and landed on rocks at the bottom," said Mr Fair.
"I'm glad I don't remember it, but the bruises and scars will be constant reminders."
Mr Fair has thanked his companions and rescuers for their actions.
One of his rescuers, Richard Cockburn of Torridon Mountain Rescue Team, said the alarm was raised at about 12:30 on Saturday.
He said: "I think Martin must have bounced a few times on his way down. He was very lucky."
Because of the difficult terrain, the coastguard helicopter could not land where Mr Fair had ended up.
The helicopter crew dropped off members of the mountain rescue team below where the casualty was and they climbed up to him.
Mr Cockburn said Mr Fair's friends had done some "superb first aid".
The church minister was helped to where the helicopter was able to land before being flown to hospital.
Mr Fair said in more than 40 years of hillwalking he had never before required the help of rescuers.
He added: "But I don't think you ever head out complacent, and should always be prepared."
Mr Fair said the accident had not put him off his passion for Scotland's hills.