The Christmas lights display in a Borders village has been saved at the 11th hour.

Community leaders in Greenlaw have spent the past three years raising more than £7,500 for the illuminations.

However, in October it was discovered that the power supply from the town hall had been cut off due to bills not being paid.

After attempts to contact the building's owners in China failed and initial approaches for help to the local authority were turned down, fears were growing that Greenlaw would be left in the dark over the festive season.

A final plea by two of the village's councillors - Donald Moffat and John Greenwell - led to Scottish Borders Council's roads and lighting department stepping in.