Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the head in Folkestone, Kent.

The man was found by police with a head injury consistent with a stab wound near Foord Road at about 19:20 BST on Thursday.

He was taken to a local hospital and his injuries are not described as life-changing, Kent Police said.

They believe the man was assaulted at about 19:00 BST by two men known to him on a footpath near the top of the steps which lead off Bradstone Avenue.