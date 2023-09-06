RAAC concrete found in another Dumfries and Galloway school
At a glance
The number of schools with RAAC panels in Dumfries and Galloway has risen to four
Checks have confirmed their presence at Gatehouse Primary but Kirkcudbright Academy has been given the all clear
Offices have been shut for repair work at Laurieknowe Primary
A Scottish council has found potentially dangerous concrete in another of its school buildings.
Three sites in Dumfries and Galloway had already been found to contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
Checks have now confirmed its presence at Gatehouse Primary.
There were already known to be panels at Laurieknowe Primary, Carrutherstown Primary and Dumfries Academy.
Tests have confirmed it is not present at Kirkcudbright Academy.
In addition to finding RAAC in another school, the council has also shut two offices at Laurieknowe Primary in Dumfries until repair work is carried out.
The local authority stressed that no classrooms were affected and said parents and staff had been informed.
Council leader Gail MacGregor said: "The safety of the children and education colleagues who use these properties is our paramount concern and we will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to ensure this.
"We have been updating parents, carers and staff and other key groups regularly over the last few days on what is a developing situation, and will continue to do so."
She directed them to a dedicated webpage., external
"In terms of assurance, on the advice of our structural engineers, an enhanced inspection regime has been adopted for all four affected schools," she added.
"In addition, our buildings have recently been subject to condition surveys and ongoing regular checks are made as part of the lead occupier inspections by the council's clerk of works team.
"These will continue."
She said survey work was being undertaken across other council buildings to identify any further sites with panels.
"We will continue to be guided by the advice of our expert structural engineers," she added.