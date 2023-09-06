A Scottish council has found potentially dangerous concrete in another of its school buildings.

Three sites in Dumfries and Galloway had already been found to contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Checks have now confirmed its presence at Gatehouse Primary.

There were already known to be panels at Laurieknowe Primary, Carrutherstown Primary and Dumfries Academy.

Tests have confirmed it is not present at Kirkcudbright Academy.

In addition to finding RAAC in another school, the council has also shut two offices at Laurieknowe Primary in Dumfries until repair work is carried out.

The local authority stressed that no classrooms were affected and said parents and staff had been informed.