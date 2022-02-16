New pontoons have been installed at the Albert Marina in Guernsey.

The original pontoons were 40 years old and had reached the end of their service life, said Guernsey Ports.

The new pontoons in row V in the Albert Pier represent a £150,000 investment into new infrastructure at the marina.

Guernsey's harbour master said the work was carried out "at this quiet time of year" ahead of the expected busy summer season.

"These new pontoons have a robust and tested design which is used by marinas around the British Isles", said Captain David Barker.

He thanked boat owners for their cooperation.

The head of Estates and Technical Services at Guernsey Ports, Martyn Stanfield said berth holders would now "benefit greatly from a much improved and more modern mooring pontoon".