The expansion of the film studios behind Harry Potter and the Mission Impossible films has been approved by a second council.

Watford Borough Council gave permission for Warner Bros' "masterplan" for their studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

The proposal for 11 new permanent sound stages, four office buildings, and three new workshops was approved by Three Rivers District Council last year.

"It’s absolutely indisputable that the Warner Bros studios brings with it so many opportunities for Watford," Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Jeffree said.