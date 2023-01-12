Warner Bros film studios expansion approved by second council
The expansion of the film studios behind Harry Potter and the Mission Impossible films has been approved by a second council.
Watford Borough Council gave permission for Warner Bros' "masterplan" for their studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.
The proposal for 11 new permanent sound stages, four office buildings, and three new workshops was approved by Three Rivers District Council last year.
"It’s absolutely indisputable that the Warner Bros studios brings with it so many opportunities for Watford," Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Jeffree said.
The development site spans almost 52 hectares of the former Leavesden Airfield, next to the existing studios and The Making of Harry Potter tourist attraction.
About 10% of the land for the development is in Watford borough - with the rest in the Three Rivers district.
Mr Jeffree said at a meeting of the Watford Borough Council's planning committee: "One thing that is perhaps a slight disappointment is that all the excitement is happening on the inside.
"It's a very functional building from the outside but Tom Cruise is on the inside."
Councillors said Warner Bros had been a "good neighbour" since it took over the site in 2010, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Emily Stillman, the studios' senior vice president, said Warner Bros was "focused on the demand for high quality television shows".
Although the two councils have approved the plans, the Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove will have the opportunity to rule on the expansion.
A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up said the application remains "under consideration".
