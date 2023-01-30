A man has admitted killing his mother and attempting to murder his father.

Ashley Howse was charged by police following an attack at a home on Austins Mead, Bovingdon, Hertfordshire, on 11 December 2021.

At Luton Crown Court, the 36-year-old admitted the manslaughter of Julia Howse, 61, on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Richard Howse, now aged 63.

The prosecution has been given until 10 February to decide whether to accept his manslaughter plea or go ahead with a murder trial.