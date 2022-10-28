The force said the suspect entered the shop through the broken window and stole the till containing about £150 cash, and the card machine.

The front entrance to the Koffee House in Celtic Point was also smashed and up to £100 taken from the tip box.

Another shop window was smashed in Kilton Hill but nothing was stolen.

PC Chris Clayton said: "We are connecting all three incidents to the same suspect.

"These happened in the early hours of the morning when the businesses were closed, with the suspect launching objects through the windows and doors to gain access.

"This has caused considerable damage to the affected businesses who are working hard to serve the people of Worksop and earn an honest living."

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the police.