Police said it started when a man was approached at the back of the pub while speaking with a woman and punched by another man.

Several hours later, the suspect returned to the pub and is reported to have spat, kicked towards and grabbed the woman's arm and hair.

The force said that as she was being comforted by two unknown men inside, the suspect then approached the group and lunged at the two men and appeared to punch them.

He was restrained but managed to break free and leave the premises.

PC Emily Raw, who is investigating the incident, has appealed for the three men to come forward.

She said: “We haven’t as yet identified the three men who we believed were punched by the suspect and I would like to appeal to them to come forward."