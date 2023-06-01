The Red Arrows are due to perform for up to 250,000 people over two days at the 30th anniversary of a town's airshow.

The RAF aerobatic team will be part of the Clacton-on-Sea Airshow in Essex, on 24 and 24 August.

Last year's event was the first since 2019, when it was put on hold because of the pandemic.

Ivan Henderson, from Tendring District Council, which stages show, said: "The Red Arrows are such an Airshow favourite."