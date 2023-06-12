A construction company has had its bid to appeal against a fine handed down following the death of a worker on a building site in 2020 thrown out.

Gary Skelding, 56, fell from a six-metre high scaffold when it collapsed at King William's College in Castletown.

In February, Stewart Clague Services (SCS) was fined £200,000 after pleading guilty to failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees.

The appeal judges ruled the fine had not been "manifestly excessive".