Plans to convert a former Argos store in a Leicestershire town into a wellness centre and cafe have been put forward.

The building, in St Mary's Place, Market Harborough, was occupied by the retailer until March 2020, when it was closed due to the Covid lockdown.

The new centre would be across two floors, with the cafe on the ground floor and fitness suites on the first, according to a planning application submitted to Harborough District Council.

The building's new owner Harry Greaves also hopes to build a servery, a kitchen and meeting room on the ground floor, the Local Democracy Reporting Service, external said.