Morning-after pill free at all Cornish pharmacies
- Published
Emergency hormonal contraception (EHC) will be free to everyone from pharmacies across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly from 1 October.
Often referred to as the morning-after pill, EHC was previously only free to those aged 25 and under, Cornwall Council said.
The move comes amid warnings from health professionals about a decrease in people using condoms and other forms of contraception, the council said.
Councillor Dr Andy Virr, cabinet member for adults and public health at the council, said it was "great news".
He said: “There can often be a stigma attached to EHC but I would like to make it very clear that asking for it at your local pharmacy is nothing to be ashamed about.
“If you had unprotected sex, or other forms of contraception have failed, then drop in and talk to the pharmacist.
"Everything is completely confidential, no matter how old you are, and you will be treated with the dignity and respect you deserve.”
The emergency contraceptive pill, external is available free of charge without prescription from all pharmacies in Scotland and Wales but in pharmacies in England it will usually cost about £25 to £35, according to the NHS, external.
EHC is available for free from contraception clinics, most sexual health clinics and GP surgeries and some pharmacies, the health service said.
'A fantastic step'
Rachel Wigglesworth, director of public health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said the move was "really important" as part of the women’s health strategy and drive for equality.
She said: “No matter how old you are, we would also urge everyone to practice safe sex and use condoms.
"Cases of sexually transmitted infections are on the increase in Cornwall and the UK and condoms are the only method of contraception that can protect you from them."
Ms Wigglesworth said condoms were available for free at local sexual health clinics and online.
Gemma Niebieszczanski, head of clinical operations at sexual health charity Brook, welcomed the move, adding it was "a fantastic step towards", ensuring emergency contraception was more accessible.
