Six people have been arested in the Republic of Ireland as part of an international investigation into a global financial scam.

The investigation involved a website enabling fraudsters to commit a type of cybercrime known as spoofing.

Users of iSpoof.cc could impersonate trusted corporations to get sensitive information from victims and defraud them.

In the 12 months before August 2022, about 10 million fraudulent calls were made globally using the service.

Europol estimates a worldwide financial loss of more than £100m.

It said 142 iSpoof users were arrested across the world in November as part of a coordinated international operation.