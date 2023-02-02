A review of the sustainability of all GP practices across the Borders is to be carried out following the forced closure of a surgery in Chirnside.

The Merse Practice branch will close its doors for the final time on 31 March after partners were unable to recruit a replacement GP.

Members of the NHS Borders board were told that the situation in Chirnside could be "the tip of an iceberg" with other surgeries facing similar recruitment problems as many doctors are approaching retirement age.

Chief executive Ralph Roberts said a review was necessary as it was in everyone's interest to ensure practices were sustainable.

"We want to make our practices attractive places to work," he said.

"We will work closely with our GP practices to get ahead of any identifiable problems that may arise in the future.

"We've been successful in the past with recruitment but it is becoming increasingly difficult, as we are seeing here in Duns and Chirnside."