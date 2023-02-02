GP surgery review to follow closure decision
At a glance
NHS Borders has agreed to close a surgery at Chirnside from the end of March
Health board members were told the situation could be the "tip of the iceberg"
A review of the sustainability of other practices across the region is to be carried out
Chief executive Ralph Roberts said recruitment was becoming "increasingly difficult"
A review of the sustainability of all GP practices across the Borders is to be carried out following the forced closure of a surgery in Chirnside.
The Merse Practice branch will close its doors for the final time on 31 March after partners were unable to recruit a replacement GP.
Members of the NHS Borders board were told that the situation in Chirnside could be "the tip of an iceberg" with other surgeries facing similar recruitment problems as many doctors are approaching retirement age.
Chief executive Ralph Roberts said a review was necessary as it was in everyone's interest to ensure practices were sustainable.
"We want to make our practices attractive places to work," he said.
"We will work closely with our GP practices to get ahead of any identifiable problems that may arise in the future.
"We've been successful in the past with recruitment but it is becoming increasingly difficult, as we are seeing here in Duns and Chirnside."
GP partners at the Merse Practice in Duns had spent about 18 months attempting to recruit a replacement for a GP who is retiring.
Although two or three qualified doctors expressed an interest, the recruitment process proved unsuccessful.
NHS Borders board members were told that to have kept the Chirnside branch open would have put the future of the entire Merse Practice at risk.
Cathy Wilson, general manager of primary services at NHS Borders, said: "The sustainability concerns of the practice were significant.
"The partners at Merse were torn in coming to the decision of having to close Chirnside to maintain Duns."
The closure of the Chirnside branch will leave about 1,700 residents with a 13-mile round trip for appointments.
Their main concerns have been a lack of public transport, parking issues at the Merse's Knoll Hospital practice, and the future availability of GP appointments.
The Chirnside closure will leave 25 GP surgeries operating across the Scottish Borders.