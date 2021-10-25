A cat-lover who used her £12,000 house deposit to bring two strays back to the UK after a holiday has said it was "100% worth it".

Kelly Walker, 43, of Mapplewell, Barnsley, fell in love with Harriet and Delilah when she was holidaying in Turkey in November 2020.

The salon owner then started putting plans in place to bring them home with her, using the money she was going to spend on buying a house.

She said the 11-month journey had been "emotional".

After getting divorced, Ms Walker treated herself to a holiday away just before the second national coronavirus lockdown.

While there, she saw the two cats, one of which needed veterinary care for an issue with its eye.

"I thought 'I can't see these cats like this, I need to do something'," she said.

"Initially I thought it was £3,000, to keep them there and make them better. I didn't realise how far this would go on."

Ms Walker spoke with vets and the Turkish government to get the animals passports and vaccinations so they would be safe to travel.

On one trip to Turkey in January 2021 during the UK's lockdown, Ms Walker was detained at the airport in Istanbul and told she could not enter the country due to quarantine rules.

"I just wanted to make them better. It mattered to me," she added.

Last week, the two pets made the four-day trip from a foster home in Turkey to Barnsley with a special pet courier service.

"It's going to take a lot for them to settle," said Ms Walker.

"They're really not sure who this crazy woman is, where every time I turn up something mad happens with them."

