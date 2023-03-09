A junction of the A12 will be closed for three weeks as part of a £37m project to resurface part of the road.

National Highways will remove and replace concrete on the road in Essex between junction 25 for Marks Tey and junction 26 for Stanway.

The closure of junction 26 northbound will be in place for three weeks from 21:00 GMT Friday.

The closure will run until 06:00 on Monday 3 April.