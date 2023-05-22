German shepherd kicked by man in CCTV footage
- Published
A man seen in CCTV footage kicking a German shepherd and hanging him on a fence as they walk on a pavement has been given a 12-month suspended jail sentence.
Terrance Anthony Tovey, 66, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and failing to meet the dog's needs at Llanelli Magistrates Court, Carmarthenshire.
CCTV from Penyfan Road, Llanelli shows the dog, named Dylan, being abused at about 23:00 BST on 29 August 2022 before a bystander intervenes.
Magistrates also disqualified Tovey from keeping all domestic animals for 10 years.
He was caught after a public appeal.
Dylan “will have been caused to suffer pain and distress," from the "kicking and suspending the dog by its neck," the court heard in a veterinary report.
The report added: “The dog acts in an extremely distressed manner whilst being suspended from the fence and it is only the intervention of the second man that interrupts this process and alleviates the dog’s immediate suffering.
“Throughout the footage the dog exhibits periods of submissive behaviour and body language consistent with the dog being fearful and scared of the man," it stated.
The dog would have been left with "mental distress as well as the physical pain," it added.
After sentencing, RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: “This footage was extremely distressing to watch and poor Dylan must have been so frightened. This is no way to treat an animal or beloved pet.
“We’d very much like to thank those who provided us with the evidence and information that led to this conviction as well as the passers-by on the day who intervened.”
The RSPCA said Dylan has been placed with a new owner.