Opinion divided on Highland lets control area
At a glance
Highland councillors are to consider the results of consultation on a short-term lets control area in Badenoch and Strathspey
It has been proposed planning approval would be needed before a property could be offered as a short-term let
The lets usually involve self-catering holiday accommodation
A report to councillors said views were divided on the plans
- Published
Views on setting up a short-term let control area in Badenoch and Strathspey are almost split down the middle, a consultation has suggested.
Under plans being considered by Highland Council, planning approval would be needed before a property could be offered as a short-term let.
The lets usually involve self-catering holiday accommodation.
Responses to the council's consultation included suggestions it would lead to greater availability of much-needed housing, but also warnings of the impact controls would have on the local economy.
During the six-week consultation period, a total of 332 responses were received.
Out of these, 52% were from private individuals, 44% from short-term let operators/management companies and the remainder were local businesses, the Cairngorms National Park Authority and community councils.
In a report to councillors, council officials said the results were equally split at 45% each way - with the remainder of respondents unsure.
A meeting of Highland Council will consider the results on Thursday.
Housing shortage
In the responses, short-term let providers said theirs was an undervalued sector, and argued that they contributed to the local economy.
But those in support of a control area said it would return properties to local full-time occupation.
The scheme, if approved, would be in addition to a wider Scottish government licensing system where short-term let providers will need to be registered.
Councillor Bill Lobban put forward the idea of lets controls for Badenoch and Strathspey because he said there was a shortage of housing for people who wanted to live and work in the area.
Earlier this year, Scotland's first short-term let control zone was approved in Edinburgh.
It means any property being wholly-run for this purpose will need to apply for change of use.
The move followed concern that such lettings had exacerbated housing shortages and fuelled anti-social behaviour.