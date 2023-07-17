Man wanted for arrest over knife assault
- Published
Police are urgently trying to locate a man who is wanted for arrest in connection with a serious assault in Brighton.
Sussex Police have asked anyone with information about William Miller, 42, to call 999, but warned members of the public not to approach him.
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon after the attack in Whitehawk Close at about 12:25 BST on Friday.
“This was a violent assault in the middle of the day, that left the victim with multiple, significant injuries," said Det Insp Ian Lucas.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.