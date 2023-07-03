Suicide awareness baton relay arrives in Birmingham
At a glance
A baton relay raising awareness of suicide prevention has arrived in Birmingham
The Baton of Hope has been travelling around the country since 25 June
It was organised by Mike McCarthy whose son took his own life
The Birmingham leg was started by Olympian Chris Boardman at Alexander Stadium
A baton relay raising awareness of suicide prevention has arrived in Birmingham.
The Baton of Hope has been travelling around the country since 25 June, with its route concluding at Downing Street on Thursday.
Olympian Chris Boardman kicked off the Birmingham leg at Alexander Stadium.
He and all the following bearers felt strongly about raising awareness of suicide and mental health.
"This awareness campaign is essential," Mr Boardman said. "It's something we don't realise is all around us.
"For me personally, as Active Travel Commissioner for England, we know that people who are inactive are three times more likely to suffer from depression."
The event was organised by Mike McCarthy whose son Ross took his own life in 2021.
He had been put on a six-month waiting list to access support but died after two weeks.
Mr McCarthy said people "don't want to brush [suicide] under the carpet".
"We've really got the sense throughout this tour that something's changing," he said.
"People are ready to push this subject and the discussion around it further forward."
Statistics reveal, external suicide is the leading cause of death for people under 35 in the UK.
Ben Murphy was just 22 when he took his own life and his parents, Louise and Paul, took part in the relay.
"Being here today just helps us think that we're helping other people," Mrs Murphy said.
"I think in some ways his death isn't in vain then," her husband added. "Something good can come out of it if we can prevent just one suicide."
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.