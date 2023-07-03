Recent warm weather has increased the chances of spotting an incredibly rare sight - a pink grasshopper.

These are so uncommon that some experts suggest people have just a 1% chance of seeing one in their lifetime.

But the hot weather means they are able to survive longer by hiding from predators, according to specialist organisation Buglife.

Amateur photographer Gary Phillips, 65, had a shock when he saw a bright creature he had never encountered before in his garden in Llandegfan, Anglesey.