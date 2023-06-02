'Suspected grenades' removed from Devon property
Suspected grenades have been removed from a property in Devon after several homes were evacuated, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called at 08:30 BST to Fore Street in Plympton.
Officers at the scene contacted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit who attended and "deemed all items" to be "non-viable", before removing them, the force said.
A 50m (164ft) cordon, which had been put in place as a "precaution", has since been removed and residents have been allowed back to their properties.
