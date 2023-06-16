Plans for a new seafront park are to be scaled back due to construction costs, a council said.

The Kingsway to the Sea scheme in Hove, East Sussex, that includes plans for outdoor sports facilities and a new café, was approved by councillors in July 2022.

But Brighton and Hove City Council said rises in construction costs and inflation, plus a shortage in materials and labour, have led to a funding gap of almost £4m.

Councillors will now be asked to "further reduce the scope of features in the park and the associated costs", a spokesperson said.