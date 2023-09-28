A homeless charity in Shropshire has closed its day centre, it said, due to "a minority of intimidating people behaving unacceptably".

The Shrewsbury Ark said concerns for the safety of staff and volunteers had led trustees to take the difficult decision to shut for a minimum of four weeks from Monday 2 October.

The charity will look at introducing extra safety measures while liaising with police, it added.

The presence of drugs and "other societal pressures" was exacerbating the anti-social behaviour, and while some people had been banned, that was not enough to stop it, Emily Bell, chair of The Shrewsbury Ark Trustees, said.