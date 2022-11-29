T﻿wo men have been charged with 17 offences between them after a major police operation at a block of flats.

Bedfordshire Police said a "small number of flats" at B﻿ury Court in Church Lane, Bedford, were evacuated on Sunday over a firearm incident that was first reported at about 06:00 GMT, and did not conclude until the evening.

A 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were charged on Tuesday with multiple possession of an imitation firearm offences as well as robbery.

The 44-year-old was also charged with attempted murder, making threats to kill and criminal damage.

The 36-year-old was charged with four counts of criminal damage.

T﻿he force said both men appeared at court on Tuesday and were remanded in custody.