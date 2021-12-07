Clearance marks first step in Fort Regent revamp
At a glance
Ground clearance work starts on the Fort Regent complex in Jersey
Work will start "in the next couple of weeks" to remove dead trees and old roots from Fort Regent ahead of plans to revamp the site.
Jersey's government said workers would also clear the eastern moat and old rose garden to make way for a new garden, walkway and viewing spaces.
The work is being done in preparation for the Future Fort scheme, external.
An ecology team will look after and rehome any wildlife affected, said Jersey's government.
The Future Fort plans, which include a 2,000 seat venue, bowling alley and a multi-screen cinema, are expected to take up to eight years to complete and in two phases.