One of the three men charged in connection with rapper Mac Miller's fatal overdose has agreed to plea guilty and accept a 17-year prison sentence.

Stephen Walter will plead guilty to his part in supplying the star with fentanyl, a potent painkiller said to be 50 times more potent than heroin.

Miller died in 2018 after snorting the painkiller, investigators said.

His death was ruled an accidental overdose, from a combination of fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine.

The rapper, who was open about his struggles with addiction, was last seen alive by his assistant at about 22:30 on 6 September, 2018.

The same assistant found him dead in his bedroom the following morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to the plea deal filed in Los Angeles, Walter, 48, did not directly supply the pills to Miller.

However, he "knowingly and intentionally" directed a second man to distribute fentanyl in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills to Miller's dealer, Cameron James Pettit.

Walter "knew that the pills... contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance," it adds.