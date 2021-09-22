A ruin believed to be one of the earliest stone-built castles in Scotland could be dated by a single piece of surviving timber used in its construction.

Castle of Old Wick stands on a narrow strip of land surrounded by cliffs on the Caithness coast.

Little is known of its origins, according to Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

HES is to have the fragment of oak removed from a stone joist socket on the castle's upper floor and then have it examined by experts in Edinburgh.