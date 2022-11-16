A﻿n event traditionally held to mark the switch on of Inverness' Christmas lights will not take place this year because of the expense.

H﻿ighland Council said the lights above the city's streets would still be turned on, but other attractions such as a switch on ceremony and torchlight procession would not.

T﻿he lights and ceremonies are paid for out of the Inverness Common Good Fund, a pool of money used for the benefit of community projects.

A﻿ council spokeswoman said: “It was a decision of the events and festivals working group not to have a Christmas lights switch on event.

"This was in part due to the rising cost and the capacity to deliver."

A﻿ccording to council papers from 2019, the common good fund provides about £60,000 towards the cost of Inverness' Christmas lights.